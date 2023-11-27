Aging & Style
Holiday Swing underway at new location in downtown Kansas City

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Strawberry Swing Holiday Spring is back for its 13th year, but this year it’s at a Kansas City holiday hotspot -- Crown Center.

“This is one of the most important times of the year for small businesses. We really rely on this,” said Marie Tucker with Messner Bee Farm.

It was Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is coming up, but the local buying aspect of it all is still prevalent with events like these.

Several local stores are showcasing their goods at Crown Center.

“The snow definitely adds to the festivities, but just being out here at Crown Center is always a fun time,” said Tucker.

Some are traveling around 150 miles just to set up their tent, like Stacey Gibson with Eden’s Accessories selling small batch leather goods from Joplin, Missouri.

“It’s encouraging to have people buy your stuff, it feels good when someone appreciates your art, and what you enjoy,” she said.

All gathering to support the makers in the area, hoping people will come out with the same feeling of giving throughout December.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom, I have four kids, and so it helps us pay some bills, actually,” said Gibson. “It helps buy books for our kids, clothes, and yeah, just pay for school.”

“It’s great to see people come out and support local,” said Tucker. “You find so many more unique and lovely, handmade, thoughtfully-made, ethically-made items.”

The Holiday Swing is open Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

