Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 person dead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon near Independence Avenue at Kensington. The Kansas City Police are investing this crash that has led to the death of the pedestrian.

According to KCPD, a crash report of a speeding eastbound driver in a silver Chevrolet Malibu hit a GMC Terrain, heading west on Independence turning left on Kensington.

The SUV was forced off the road after hitting a wooden utility pole and cutting it in half and hitting a man.

Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to a hospital where he later died.

The SUV driver was hospitalized, however KCPD expect for the driver to survive from their injuries. The two people in the Malibu got out of the other car and ran away from the crash scene.

If you saw this crash or can help police find the two people on the run, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

