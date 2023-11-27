Galena man charged with two counts of assault with weapon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been charged through a criminal complaint with weapon assault following an incident at Fort Riley.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jordan Thompson of Galena has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly assaulting two people on November 24, 2023, while at Fort Riley.

The defendant made his initial court appearance on November 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel E. Schwartz of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. Thompson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Riley Department of the Army Civilian Police, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Graham.

A complaint is an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

