FORECAST: Frigid start back to work and school but dry at least until end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After an active winter weather weekend, the pattern will be calm through the beginning of the week before another storm system could bring rain showers. One of our long-range models shows showers and maybe a brief change over to a wintry mix before exiting the area, starting Thursday afternoon into Friday. The same front will bring cooler temperatures ahead of the weekend. Before this system moves through temperatures are on the colder side this morning. But just like Sunday, the sun is peeking through to help temperatures at least feel warmer. Temperatures trend warmer each day through Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures aren’t too far off from average.

