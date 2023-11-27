Aging & Style
FBI asks public for more information on pediatric doctor charged with producing child porn

FILE — Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged with one count of attempting to produce child pornography.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park pediatric neurologist was charged nearly two weeks ago with a federal count of attempted production of child pornography. On Monday, the FBI asked the public for more information regarding Dr. Brian Aalbers.

In a release, federal investigators stated that “(d)ue to the nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children, the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance.”

Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15. Law enforcement was made aware of allegations involving Aalbers and hidden video cameras. Later, the reporting party told KCPD Aalbers had sent text messages, including “I am going to jail/lose my license I do not want to die,” and “I do not want my kids to see me dead.”

Officers found Aalbers at a hotel and took him to a hospital for voluntary mental health treatment. Hospital staff took two laptops, tablets and a cell phone that had been in Aalbers’ backpack when he walked in, per the hospital policy.

According to a probable cause document, Aalbers asked the reporting party to retrieve the electronics from the hospital and destroy them since they contained “bad stuff.”

Search warrants on those devices resulted in the finding of video footage from December 2020 until the cameras were located on Oct. 28, 2023. The court document indicated there were videos of minor victims in states of nudity.

“The forensic examiner has identified and flagged 1,006 videos,” according to the probable cause document.

Anyone with additional information on Aalbers has been asked to fill out this form from the FBI. Those with additional information or concerns have been asked to email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Aalbers was arrested and taken into federal custody on Nov. 16.

