Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

FILE — A 63-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was involved in a three-car crash in...
Three-car crash leaves 63-year-old Independence man dead, 4 others seriously injured
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for 2 more days, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman says
500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania.
500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs