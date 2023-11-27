Cyber Monday: Better Business Bureau offers reminders to battle scammers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Scammers are looking for missteps by buyers all the time, especially on days like Cyber Monday.

Some of these reminders from the Better Business Bureau include:

Beware of false advertising and phony websites. Deals that seem “too good to be true” probably are. Some fake websites will pose as real businesses, so before you buy, check that the business’s name is spelled correctly and there are legitimate contacts and customer service numbers.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Review websites at BBB.org to help determine if they’re trustworthy and check the web address to ensure it starts with “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP.” The “S” stands for “Secure,” and websites without the S should not be trusted with financial information.

Keep your antivirus software up to date. Proper antivirus software helps keep non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams away.

Price check before you buy. Just because a website says it is offering a steep discount or has the best price doesn’t mean that’s true. Cross-check pricing on other websites to compare before you buy.

Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs. See if your credit card offers any special points deals and make purchases using store loyalty programs to have the best chance at true deals.

Use your credit card. Credit card companies offer protections for fraudulent charges, but debit cards do not. Never purchase anything with an online seller using a prepaid debit card or by wiring money. Credit cards are the way to go.

Understand return policies. If you’re buying something you’re unsure about, read the fine print before you purchase. Some Cyber Monday offers are on “final sale” or “closeout” items, which means they are not eligible for return or exchange. Be aware of these policies so that you or the recipient of your gift can make necessary returns/exchanges.

Watch out for phishing scams. Be wary of unsolicited emails, calls, texts, or letters, and ignore or discard them if they are from an unfamiliar party. Even clicking one link could give up personal information to a phishing scam.

Look for the BBB Seal. It’s the Sign of a Better Business. Look for websites with the BBB seal to shop with confidence and peace of mind.

If you believe you’ve found an online scam, report it to the BBB ScamTracker which will ask if you’ve already been scammed or think you are being targeted. The popular ones on their website show pet scams, pyramid schemes, consumer fraud lawyers, cash app, and tax fraud.

Let’s say everything goes smoothly online – doesn’t mean people are safe from all problems.

New data from the FBI says Missouri ranks in the top 10 for “Porch Pirates.”

Punishments will be tougher this year for those stealers though as Governor Mike Parson signed legislation over the summer making the crime a Class E felony. Meaning those people could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of stealing packages.

There are ways to protect yourself. Lending Tree suggests:

If possible, have purchases delivered to a brick-and-mortar store, where you must show ID or a receipt at pick up.

If allowed, consider having items shipped to your workplace.

Research retailers’ lost or stolen items policy before you buy.

Check your credit card’s policy on lost, stolen, or non-delivered items.

If you have been a victim of porch piracy, Lending Tree has a step-by-step guide for how to seek recourse.

