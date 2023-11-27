Chiefs fans happy to see team beat Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Sunday to improve to 8-3. The Chiefs played on the road, so fans were not able to cheer the team on at Arrowhead Stadium. Instead, members of Chiefs Kingdom gathered at the Power & Light District for the game.

“We are not stopping! This is our year!” said Shaliena Minor.

“Started out rough, made some adjustments, came out on top,” said Dominique Massey.

Chiefs fans told KCTV5 they hear chatter that the team won’t be able to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Fans want to change that narrative.

“Are you crazy? We are going to do it again and again again! Just know that,” said Minor.

The Chiefs play on the road again next week – when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Fans won’t be able to watch the game at Arrowhead, but they can get a “game-like” environment at Power & Light.

