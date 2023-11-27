Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Andy Reid makes Chiefs, NFL history with win over Raiders

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls a play during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. Reid is 8-1 in season-openers since arriving in Kansas City, and an even more incredible 5-0 when those games are played on the road. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)(David Banks | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid is widely recognized as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Sunday, he accomplished a feat no other coach has done.

Reid won his 125th career game as the Chiefs coach, passing Hank Stram for the team record. That also makes him the first NFL coach to hold that distinction for two teams — he won 130 games in Philadelphia.

The Kansas City Chiefs began to look more like their Super Bowl selves in the second quarter, and by the end, Mahomes had passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to rally past the Raiders 31-17.

Including the postseason, Reid has won 140 games for the Eagles and 137 for the Chiefs.

He ranks fourth on the all-time coaching victories list at 255.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, Chiefs rally from 14 down to beat Raiders 31-17

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, center, moves the ball in front of Houston Dynamo...
Dynamo blank Sporting KC 1-0 to advance to Western Conference Final
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders...
Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, Chiefs rally from 14 down to beat Raiders 31-17
File: After generations of customers, 91-year-old turns out the lights on her Christmas Tree farm
After generations of customers, 91-year-old turns out the lights on her Christmas Tree farm
After generations of customers, 91-year-old turns out the lights on her Christmas Tree farm
After generations of customers, 91-year-old turns out the lights on her Christmas Tree farm