Shopping continues with focus on local communities for Small Business Saturday

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - For people across the metro, the shopping carries on with Small Business Saturday celebrating and supporting small businesses and the communities.

One local shop open for business in Prairie Village is The Learning Tree.

“We’re so happy to have people come in from Prairie Village, where we are, but they come in from all over town and all over the country and that’s really, really great,” said The Learning Tree Owner Brett Goodwin. “We love to be busy and this is a good time of year for a toy store.”

According to a survey from Bankrate, about 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to choose Small Business Saturday for holiday shopping this year. Consumers have reported spending nearly $184 billion during Small Business Saturday over the past 13 years.

Those trends could continue this year with stores like The Learning Tree offering classic toys and books, gadgets, games, puzzles, science and nature kits, and arts and crafts.

“The great thing is that you can come here and find the perfect gift for any child or any person really. We love to help people find just that perfect gift,” said Goodwin.

The owners, Goodwin and Alan Tipton, were living in Los Angeles when Goodwin received a text message from his sister in Kansas City that the former owners were looking to retire. Former owners, Jonny and Jane Girson interviewed and talked with over 30 local parties and were surprised when they found candidates applying from California, according to The Learning Tree.

They needed new hands to take over the store and they found them.

“I grew up working in a store like this when I was in high school, I worked at a toy store, and ever since then I wanted a toy store and here it is. It means a lot, that experience working meant a lot,” said Goodwin.

Now, the store stays open for people of all ages to explore and find that new toy they want for the holiday season.

“A lot of people like to support small businesses. We just had a customer talking about how she wanted to come here instead of the alternative and that means a lot to us,” said Goodwin.

The Learning Tree is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at 4004 W 83rd Street in Prairie Village.

