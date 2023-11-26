Aging & Style
Kansas City Snow Team taking proactive approach to winter preparations

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Snow Team is out in full force as the first flakes fall of the season.

City Manager Brian Platt said the team consists of nearly 400 drivers from various departments, and they’re ready for whatever weather comes their way.

“There are a lot of cities that will wake up and say, ‘Oh no, it’s time to get moving,’ But we’ve been ready and have been practicing for this all year,” Platt said.

The drivers took to the streets Saturday at noon and will rotate shifts 24/7 to cover 6,400 lane miles throughout KC.

“Pre-treating occurs in every street of the city; every inch of that pavement will be treated with salt or solution,” Platt said. “We’ve got real-time tracking and GPS; we have turn-by-turn navigation of our plows so we can see exactly where every single plow is and the route they’ve completed; we have new salts that we are using.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he is proud of their advanced approach.

“You are seeing a truly technical operation that’s the type that you want to see. It is that sort of a ‘work smarter’ model, but I also think we are working harder.” Lucas said.

He said something they are emphasizing this year is making sure every cul-de-sac is touched.

“The Kansas City I grew up in, and I say this with respect, we didn’t address snowstorms with what I think both the staffing, the deliberation, the training that we see now,” Lucas said. “This isn’t people kind of showing up, picking up a shift or two; this is folks all throughout city staff throughout a number of different departments making sure they address it.”

The crews will be out until the storm is over.

