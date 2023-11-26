FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wind chills in single digits, subtle warmup mid to late this week

After an active holiday weekend with our first measurable snowfall for the Kansas City area we’ll turn much colder tonight. Clouds will clear out tonight as temperatures take a dramatic hit falling into the teens by daybreak on Monday. We’ll have just enough of a breeze coming in from the west that will make it feel like the single digits it many spots. After sunrise look for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. Our weather remains rather quiet for a few days before a system comes in out of the southwest. It will bring a chance of a few to scattered showers to the area late Thursday night into early Friday. All of the precipitation should stay in liquid form as temperatures stay above freezing through Friday morning. The upcoming weekend is still looking mild with temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday, but we could be watching for another disturbance to come through bringing another round of light rain.

