FIRST WARN FORECAST: Main roads are pretty well treated, side roads remain icy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Sunday! The winter system came through overnight, bringing a pretty scene to the area with white grounds and snow on the limbs!

If you are heading out on the roadways, please make sure to be careful! A First Warn is still in place for the icy roadways that have not been treated. The main roads have been taken care of very well, but it’s the side streets that are icy and slushy. As temperatures increase throughout the day, melting will begin; however, temperatures overnight are expected to drop well below freezing, meaning any wet spots on the roadways or sidewalks that have not been treated will be icy in the morning.

The forecast for the Chiefs in Las Vegas is looking great, with temps in the 30s for kickoff here at home. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern quiets down for most of the week as temperatures are slow to increase. By the end of the week, there are hints of our next storm system. Right now, it looks like it will be raining with maybe a few flurries on the back side of it.

