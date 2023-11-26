Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in

As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its...
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its effects more than others.(KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its effects more than others.

Now that the sun is out, the Kansas City area is warming up and roads are thawing, but some sidestreets that haven’t been treated or plowed may still be slushy. Later tonight, the slush is likely to refreeze as temperatures drop so be cautious when driving.

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Warren Sears provided a live, midday update on road conditions as we count down to the Chiefs-Raiders kickoff.

On the Kansas side of the state line, Topeka felt the impact of the storm slightly more than Kansas City with more snowfall this weekend than all of last year.

If you have photos or videos of this weekend’s winter weather that you would like the share, submit them here for a chance to be featured online or in a newscast. Content that is emailed or DMed will be asked to be submitted online.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued from noon Saturday through 3...
FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue

Latest News

“The Kansas City I grew up in, and I say this with respect, we didn’t address snowstorms with...
Kansas City Snow Team taking proactive approach to winter preparations
“The Kansas City I grew up in, and I say this with respect, we didn’t address snowstorms with...
Kansas City Snow Team taking proactive approach to winter preparations
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Main roads are pretty well treated, side roads remain icy
Small Business Saturday
Shopping continues with focus on local communities for Small Business Saturday