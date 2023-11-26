Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its effects more than others.

Now that the sun is out, the Kansas City area is warming up and roads are thawing, but some sidestreets that haven’t been treated or plowed may still be slushy. Later tonight, the slush is likely to refreeze as temperatures drop so be cautious when driving.

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Warren Sears provided a live, midday update on road conditions as we count down to the Chiefs-Raiders kickoff.

On the Kansas side of the state line, Topeka felt the impact of the storm slightly more than Kansas City with more snowfall this weekend than all of last year.

Fun fact: The total snowfall here in Topeka from the past 24 hours was 7.2".



Our total snowfall from all of last winter? 6.1"#kswx — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) November 26, 2023

If you have photos or videos of this weekend’s winter weather that you would like the share, submit them here for a chance to be featured online or in a newscast. Content that is emailed or DMed will be asked to be submitted online.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.