Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs officers in November.(CBP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- U.S. Customs officers recently stopped time in its tracks.

Customs and Border Protection seized a counterfeit of a rare watch that was shipped from India and heading to a home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Richard Mille 88 Smiley watch is highly sought after because only 50 of them exist around the world. They are estimated at valuing nearly $4 million each.

Customs officers confiscated the fake watch on Nov. 16 in Cincinnati.

Officers said they knew it was fake because of the watch’s packaging, its lack of fine details and the fact that the item arrived in the U.S. uninsured.

An agency spokesperson said watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items seized by Customs officers.

The day after the fake watch was seized, another shipment of fake watches was confiscated with a worth of nearly $900.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued from noon Saturday through 3...
FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue

Latest News

Better Business Bureau outlines ways to stay safe shopping on Cyber Monday
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in