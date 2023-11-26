Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas, Biden says

President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 4-year-old American dual-citizen who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, is now free.

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Sunday that Abigail Edan is in the hands of Red Cross officials.

Edan’s transfer is the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

She was part of a group of 17 hostages being released on Sunday, according to both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF says hostages include both Israelis and foreigners.

Twenty-four hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign nationals were freed on Friday. That was followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, on Saturday as part of the brokered deal between Hamas and Israel.

Edan’s parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued from noon Saturday through 3...
FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue

Latest News

As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling its...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients