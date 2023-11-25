Shooting near East 33rd Street, 1 person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call, just after 3 p.m., in the area of east Linwood Boulevard and east 33rd street.

No further details have been provided apart from one person left dead.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

