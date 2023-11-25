Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Shooting near East 33rd Street, 1 person dead

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call, just after 3 p.m., in the area of east Linwood Boulevard and east 33rd street.

No further details have been provided apart from one person left dead.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service issues first winter weather advisory of the season
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City
The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. ...
Better Business Bureau outlines ways to stay safe shopping on Cyber Monday
FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow - clipped version
FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season