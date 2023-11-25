Shelter KC’s Turkey Convoy hits the streets Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Shelter KC Turkey Convoy delivering single-serving turkey dinners to people needing help is underway.

Shelter KC serves thousands of meals during the week of Thanksgiving to the homeless and holds Thanksgiving Day brunches for the men and women in its recovery programs. Thanksgiving Day meals will be delivered directly to the door of individuals and families.

The tradition of handing out warm meals started more than 20 years ago.

“The homeless long for that same warm, inviting meal that we all experience with our own families. We work hard to provide that same warmth, hope, and fellowship here at Shelter KC,” said Executive Director Eric Burger. “They will be greeted by our volunteers who will just share the love of god with them this Thanksgiving.”

Preparation from the workers and volunteers at Shelter KC started at 6:30 a.m. with the driver volunteers showing up in 10-minute intervals starting at 8:30 a.m. In total, around 40 driving teams volunteered their time and efforts to get more than 260 meals around town.

“What’s cool is you see whole families. A lot of times they may have made handmade cards that they brought. That’s what we want to be about,” said Burger.

This year’s meal includes fresh fruit and a full pie. Burger said they learn how to be more efficient with their time year after year, and how they can improve their meals year after year.

“We’re really trying to have it where they have the ability through the whole weekend to have food.”

It’s a fun time for many gathering with their family, friends, and even some acquaintances on Thursday. For some though, this is a time of needing help, so Shelter KC hopes this assistance can ease some of the stresses and bring people together.

“We want to be a community that doesn’t have community and that’s what’s so great about Kansas City. Hundreds of people have been involved in this.”

Shelter KC is a Christ-centered community offering freedom and hope to the poor and homeless, empowering them to reach their full potential.

“This community outreach was created to help meet the rising demand for food assistance. This program is designed to help fill the gap for food insecure families, the elderly, and other homebound individuals who have no access to other community resources,” Shelter KC wrote in a release.

