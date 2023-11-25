Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With special guest Eric Stonestreet to do the honors, Enchant Christmas finally turned its lights on and opened for the holiday season Friday night.

Enchant Christmas is a 10-acre combination of mazes, food and craft vendors, ice skating and more, all tied together with intricate light displays. The attraction’s arrival has been highly anticipated since its expansion to Kansas City was first announced in late August.

Lightbulb-shaped drinks are one of many unique touches that make Enchant a world of its own.
Lightbulb-shaped drinks are one of many unique touches that make Enchant a world of its own.(Enchant Christmas)
The first-ever Enchant took place in the center of Vancouver in 2016. It drew so much attention that city traffic was jammed with thousands of visitors. With plans for the next year already underway, the friends decided they would move Enchant to the U.S. where their event would be better accommodated.

Since then, Enchant locations have popped up in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, San Jose, Scottsdale, and St. Petersburg. Reportedly, over 3 million guests have visited the light-up villages since 2016.

The Kansas City experience reportedly took crews 30 days to set up, with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

It will be open from November 24-December 31. Tickets are available to purchase online, with general admissions pricing as follows:

  • Adults- $34
  • Juniors (ages 3-17)- $25
  • Infants (ages 0-2)- Free
  • Family 4-pack (2 adults, 2 juniors)- $94.40
  • Military and Seniors (ages 65+)- $30.60
  • Night Owl (9-11 p.m. entry)- $30

Tickets for groups of 25 or more are available to purchase through a separate form.

Private suites are available for a $1,300 rental fee, which includes 10 general admission tickets, a $500 food and beverage credit and a view of the entire maze. A maximum of 15 extra general admission tickets can be purchased with the suite package, for a total of 25 guests.

A VIP experience is also available for groups of 10 for a total of $250. VIPs get express entry into Enchant, access to a VIP lounge, a complimentary drink and a souvenir gift.

Admission tickets do not cover the cost of ice skating ($15 for adults, $10 for juniors), general parking ($10), preferred parking ($15) or food and beverages while in Enchant.

