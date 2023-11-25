Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Hundreds Gather Outside at Crown Center Square for Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the metro now shifts its focus to the holidays coming in December. On Friday night, hundreds of Kansas Citians were at Crown Center Square for a time-honored Kansas City tradition.

“Look at all these people. Everybody is having a blast,” said Don Rigdon. “I’ve got my whole family here, just for this occasion, being thankful for [Thanksgiving], and having all the family with us.”

If you are interested in seeing the tree, it will remain lit through January 2nd.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s that last ride’: Laying devoted KC firefighter to rest

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
Hundreds Gather Outside at Crown Center Square for Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Black Friday primetime shopping for local businesses, keeping money in KC
‘It’s that last ride’: Laying devoted KC firefighter to rest