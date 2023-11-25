FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued from noon Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday. We have increasing confidence that many in the area will see their first measurable snowfall. That Winter Weather Advisory does include the KC metro and points to the north/west of the city. The farther southeast you go, the sharper the snow cutoff and this is due to slightly warmer air and more rainfall expected.

The temperatures go from above freezing in the afternoon for all of us (mid to upper 30s) and then dip right around freezing in the evening, which is what makes this storm system so tricky. Right now, I am still thinking the metro could see anywhere between a dusting and 2 inches, with maybe some 3-inch measurements to the west/northwest of downtown. Also, remember that with a relatively warm ground, there will likely be a decent amount of melting as the wet snow falls. Eventually, we become cold enough for some snow to stick, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. The roadways still could become slick in spots, especially the later we go into Saturday evening.

There could be delays at the airport for the second half of the day, plus slow road travel as well. If you are heading to Manhattan for the last K-State home football game, please be incredibly careful. I expect higher snowfall totals out across central Kansas, meaning roadways could be much more impacted the farther west/southwest you travel from KC. This is a fairly fast-moving system, so I do expect snow to be out of here early Sunday morning. Clouds clear Sunday and highs make it to the upper 30s. Eventually, some warmer air is back by midweek with 40s and sunshine.

