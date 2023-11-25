FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! We have a First Warn that’s in place from 12 p.m. today until 6 a.m. on Sunday morning because of rain changing to sleet changing to snow and accumulation around 1-4 inches for areas north of I-70. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect during this same time for the winter precipitation we are expecting. This will be the first measurable snowfall in the area.

If you live in the far southern counties, unfortunately, you will mainly have rain. The best time for accumulating snowfall will be between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. with some areas getting heavier bands, I’m expecting some spots to get even more snowfall than 4 inches. This system moves out early on Sunday, but because of the freezing temperatures, everything that is wet will refreeze overnight, causing headaches on the roadways. Sunday will stay cold and cloudy to begin before the sun comes out. Temperatures through next week look to stay below average. Our next storm system may be at the end of next week.

