Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN IN PLAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY: Rain shower changing to sleet then snow

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! We have a First Warn that’s in place from 12 p.m. today until 6 a.m. on Sunday morning because of rain changing to sleet changing to snow and accumulation around 1-4 inches for areas north of I-70. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect during this same time for the winter precipitation we are expecting. This will be the first measurable snowfall in the area.

If you live in the far southern counties, unfortunately, you will mainly have rain. The best time for accumulating snowfall will be between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. with some areas getting heavier bands, I’m expecting some spots to get even more snowfall than 4 inches. This system moves out early on Sunday, but because of the freezing temperatures, everything that is wet will refreeze overnight, causing headaches on the roadways. Sunday will stay cold and cloudy to begin before the sun comes out. Temperatures through next week look to stay below average. Our next storm system may be at the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service issues first winter weather advisory of the season
FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FIRST WARN: Snow expected in Kansas City
FIRST WARN: Snow forecasted for Kansas City this weekend

Latest News

Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued from noon Saturday through 3...
FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service issues first winter weather advisory of the season
FIRST WARN: Snow expected in Kansas City
FIRST WARN: Snow forecasted for Kansas City this weekend
First Warn 5 Forecast Track for Saturday at 3 p.m.
FIRST WARN: Still eying a chance for snow Saturday with minor travel concerns