FIRST WARN FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory in place through 6 a.m.

By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our first measurable snow of the season is upon us. We have many hours of a wintry mess still into the overnight. A great evening to hunker down and watch some movies. We are expecting mostly wet snow, but those to the southeast of Kansas City will experience more of a rain/snow mix, simply because the temperatures are just a few degrees warmer down that way. I do expect totals to stay in the dusting to 4 inch range around the region, with the KC metro in the 1 to 3 inch zone. Snow melts on contact with the ground early on. Again, a big cutoff is expected to the southeast. The highest snowfall totals will be found out near Topeka, down to Emporia and through the Flint Hills. Those in Douglas, Jefferson, Franklin and Anderson counties should measure the highest totals here locally. Roads start as mainly just wet early on as the ground is relatively warm, but as the evening progresses, I do think slushy roads develop. This creates some travel concerns the later you go into Saturday evening. If you’re traveling home from the K-State game, expect big travel headaches. This fairly quick system will wind down early Sunday. I do not expect any major travel troubles on Sunday. Clouds clear later on but we stay cold in the mid 30s for highs. Also, a stronger northwest breeze will make it feel even colder. We do have some slightly warmer air next week, but not until Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

