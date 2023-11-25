Black Friday primetime shopping for local businesses, keeping money in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day to find all of the deals at one, two, or even ten stores, but local businesses are everywhere in the metro looking to help keep money in Kansas City.

Some stores have sales like 30% off everything at Charlie Hustle on Broadway Boulevard at the Country Club Plaza or Made in KC offering to give a $25 gift card after spending $100.

“You’re literally keeping all of your money here in town,” said Made in KC Marketplace General Manager Kari Lindner.

“It’s the busiest time of the year. It’s that way year after year after year,” said Charlie Hustle Sales Manager Ryan Fortney. “The entire team, no matter if you’re the CEO or whatever, you’re in the fulfillment warehouse, you’re helping package, you’re helping get everything out the door.”

A lot of the sales this year will come from people ordering online. Some are states away wanting some local Kansas City merch with them.

“We’re going to see thousands of orders just between now and Cyber Monday so it’s going to be absolutely crazy,” said Fortney.

The money gets funneled back either way.

Lindner said, “We have about 250 local artists and makers that are sold in this store from people that just do one or two items to people that have entire booths in the building.”

“We’re printing locally, we’re designing locally, we’re running the business locally so this is something that really goes back into the Kansas City community,” said Fortney.

