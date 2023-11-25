Around 19K raised for family in Bolivar, Mo. who lost nearly everything in house fire

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A paramedic’s family in Bolivar is now counting their blessings after a fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday left their home in shambles.

Since the blaze, $19,000 has been raised through social media for the mother and son who have to start all over. A frantic video was caught on camera by a neighbor who woke up to roaring flames in Bolivar early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor on the 110 block of North Elgin Avenue called 911 and helped alert the 15-year-old boy to get out of the home after it burst into flames.

“My son called me at two in the morning and said the house is on fire,” said Cheryl Andrew.

Cheryl, the 15-year-old’s mother, who works as a paramedic in town, raced home after getting the phone call.

“It started right above his head in the attic,” said Andrew. “If it weren’t for our neighbor knocking on the door to warn him, I don’t know if he would be alive.”

The Bolivar Fire Department says crews were able to knock down the visible flames within the first 30 minutes, but are unable to determine where or how it started. The state fire marshal’s office is now investigating.

Most of the home is unliveable because of the fire and smoke, but the community was quick to lend a hand.

“Bolivar DAV helped us salvage what we could, Shoe sensation donated shoes, the mattress store in town donated a mattress and frame,” said Andrew. “We were just blown away by this community.”

Thousands have been donated to help the woman who normally helps others in her time of need.

“I count my blessings. I woke up yesterday morning and said thank you, God, for my son,” said Andrew.

Andrew says her landlord helped place her in a temporary home for now.

