Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Around 19K raised for family in Bolivar, Mo. who lost nearly everything in house fire

19K raised for family in Bolivar, Mo. who lost everything in house fire
19K raised for family in Bolivar, Mo. who lost everything in house fire(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A paramedic’s family in Bolivar is now counting their blessings after a fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday left their home in shambles.

Since the blaze, $19,000 has been raised through social media for the mother and son who have to start all over. A frantic video was caught on camera by a neighbor who woke up to roaring flames in Bolivar early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor on the 110 block of North Elgin Avenue called 911 and helped alert the 15-year-old boy to get out of the home after it burst into flames.

“My son called me at two in the morning and said the house is on fire,” said Cheryl Andrew.

Cheryl, the 15-year-old’s mother, who works as a paramedic in town, raced home after getting the phone call.

“It started right above his head in the attic,” said Andrew. “If it weren’t for our neighbor knocking on the door to warn him, I don’t know if he would be alive.”

The Bolivar Fire Department says crews were able to knock down the visible flames within the first 30 minutes, but are unable to determine where or how it started. The state fire marshal’s office is now investigating.

Most of the home is unliveable because of the fire and smoke, but the community was quick to lend a hand.

“Bolivar DAV helped us salvage what we could, Shoe sensation donated shoes, the mattress store in town donated a mattress and frame,” said Andrew. “We were just blown away by this community.”

Thousands have been donated to help the woman who normally helps others in her time of need.

“I count my blessings. I woke up yesterday morning and said thank you, God, for my son,” said Andrew.

Andrew says her landlord helped place her in a temporary home for now.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

FIRST WARN for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, many will see first measurable snow of season
On Friday night, hundreds of Kansas Citians were at Crown Center Square for a time-honored...
Hundreds Gather Outside at Crown Center Square for Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Hundreds Gather Outside at Crown Center Square for Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Black Friday primetime shopping for local businesses, keeping money in KC
‘It’s that last ride’: Laying devoted KC firefighter to rest