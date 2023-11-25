Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service issues first winter weather advisory of the season
FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FIRST WARN: Snow expected in Kansas City
FIRST WARN: Snow forecasted for Kansas City this weekend

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the...
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving...
Baby giraffe can't get the angle quite right to drink water