16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Kansas City Police identified the teen as 16-year-old Derrick White

KCPD responded to a shooting call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Park Avenue and East 33rd Street. Upon arrival, officers were summoned to a residence and shown a room where a 16-year-old male was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to KCPD, they tried to save the teen’s life with emergency aid but he died at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a person of interest in custody and they are investigating the case as a homicide. They do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

Roselyn Temple with KC Mother’s in Charge also responded to provide support to the victim’s family.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.