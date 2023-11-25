16-year-old dead in single homicide near Park Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide of a 16-year-old early Saturday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call, just after 3 p.m., in the area of Park Avenue and east 33rd street. Upon arrival, KCPD were summoned to a residence and led to a room where a 16-year-old male was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to KCPD, despite an emergency response life-saving attempts, the teen died on scene.

At this time, police does not have a person of interest in custody, however this case will be investigated as a homicide.

We do not believe there is a current threat to the public or surrounding areas in relation this incident.

Roselyn Temple with KC Mother’s in Charge also responded to provide support to the victim’s family.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.