Thanksgiving is over, is it Christmastime now? Your guide to upcoming CBS holiday programming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Halloween is too early and December 1 is too late, so the day after Thanksgiving is just right. Here’s what you can look forward to from CBS as we count down Christmas and the New Year.

The following shows and dates are scheduled for the 2023 CBS holiday lineup. The time each show airs can be found up to two weeks in advance on the KCTV5 Programming Schedule.

November 24 - The Greatest @Home Videos

November 27 - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS graphic shows November 24, current KCTV programming shows November 27 at 7 p.m.) - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

December 2 - Reindeer in Here

December 2 - Robbie the Reindeer

December 4, 5, 7, 8- The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week

December 9- Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas

December 15- National Christmas Tree Lighting

December 16- Frosty the Snowman

December 18- The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week

December 22- The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays

December 22- Fit for Christmas

December 24- When Christmas Was Young

December 25- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

December 29- Must Love Christmas

December 31- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS holiday programming lineup for 2023 (CBS)

