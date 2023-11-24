Aging & Style
National Weather Service issues first winter weather advisory of the season

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Kansas City area.

The advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday. It will impact areas in east central and northeast Kansas as well as north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

Snow totals are expected to be anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches. The southeast areas of Kansas City will see lower totals due to more rain mixing in. Slippery road conditions should be expected.

Winter weather advisory issued on November 24, 2023.
Winter weather advisory issued on November 24, 2023.(KCTV5)

The following cities are included in this advisory:

Atchison KS-Miami-Doniphan-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS- Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler- Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-Buchanan- Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston-Linn MO-Macon-Platte-Clay-Ray-Carroll- Chariton-Randolph-Jackson- Including the cities of Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing, Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City, Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin, Jamesport, Trenton, Milan, Green City, Kirksville, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Macon, La Plata, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Salisbury, Brunswick, Keytesville, Moberly, Kansas City, and Independence.

