Missouri man charged with arson, threatening to burn Buckner Police Department

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A Buckner, Missouri, man is charged with burglary and making a terror threat after allegedly starting a fire and threatening to do the same to the Buckner Police Department.

According to the probable cause statement, 60-year-old Kenneth W. Puckett, of Buckner, called Jackson County dispatch on Nov. 8. During the call he told the operator he was on his way to burn down the Buckner Police Department.

The call caused Buckner’s Police Chief to lock down the building, which includes Buckner City Hall. Court documents show there were seven to 10 people inside the building at the time.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were able to trace the phone number that Puckett called with to determine it was him. The day after the threatening call, officers went to Puckett’s home in Buckner and arrested him.

Ten days after allegedly making the threat, court documents show Puckett allegedly set his neighbor’s home on fire.

Buckner Police and the Fort Osage Fire Department responded to the fire on Nov. 18 and put out the flames.

The owner of the property told police he located mason jars which smelled like gasoline near the home.

A probable cause statement shows Puckett called the police department and confessed to breaking into his neighbor’s home, spaying gasoline around and setting it on fire.

According to the document, Puckett told investigators he set the fire because he didn’t like his neighbor. When asked why, the document shows Puckett said his neighbor’s dog bit him. Puckett also allegedly told investigators that his neighbor was friends with his landlord who was trying to evict him.

Puckett is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree arson as well as making a terror threat. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, Nov. 29.

