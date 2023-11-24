Aging & Style
Kansas City house fire displaces 5 people on Thanksgiving

Generic KCFD Kansas City Fire Department
Generic KCFD Kansas City Fire Department(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five people escaped a house fire late Thursday night.

Kansas City firefighters responded to a call near East 31st Street and Charlotte Street shortly before midnight.

When crews arrived, the fire department said they found a three-story house on fire. They began fighting the flames and searched the house.

The fire department said the five people in the home when the fire started escaped on their own. The Red Cross is assisting them with whatever they need.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

