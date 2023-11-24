‘It takes a special person’: Local professionals keep the holidays bright while working through them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most, Thanksgiving is about spending time with friends and family, but not everyone has that option. First responders and other Kansas City essential workers are spending the holiday taking care of others.

Emergencies never take a holiday, so neither can first responders or those in healthcare. At Fire Station 14 in Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter and paramedic Joseph Pittala has his EMS unit and all firetrucks ready to go if duty calls.

“It takes a special person to do this,” Pittala said. “It’s a calling for sure. I would say we all ‘embrace the suck,’ if you will. We enjoy doing that, we don’t like repetition, we don’t like a normal 9-5 p.m. job.”

Even on a major holiday, there’s no telling what the call volume will look like, but Pittala’s team knows to expect at least some medical emergency calls.

“We’ve had people apologize for calling, but we always tell them don’t hesitate to call us if you feel it’s an emergency,” Pittala said. “If you don’t know and feel it’s an emergency, don’t hesitate to call us. We’re here 365 days a year, 24/7.”

If people do end up needing to go to the hospital over a holiday, the cooking staff at the University of Kansas Health System prepares special meals to lift patients into the holiday spirit.

“They’ll tell me a story, like, ‘my mom has been here for three weeks and the other night she was miserable,’” Hospital Director of Dining Services Eric King said. “‘Then the team brought up her meatloaf and she loved it, saying it tasted like something she made at home.’ So, all those stories really add up.”

For doctors, there’s less of a workload in some areas so they’re able to spend more time with patients, especially those who are very ill.

“What does happen in the case of the big referral hospitals is a lot of the smaller hospitals don’t have as much support as we do and we get more people who are sicker sent to us,” Dr. Dak Burnett in Cardiology said. “Because we can do stuff on holidays that others can’t.”

The holiday workers at both the University of Kansas Health System and Station 14 say they are still getting into the Thanksgiving spirit by cooking up a holiday meal with those they call their second family.

