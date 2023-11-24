Gladstone PD catches Wisconsin fugitive wanted for murdering pregnant girlfriend

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A fugitive wanted for the past three years for the murder of a pregnant woman was caught on Thursday in Gladstone.

Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia, 26, was caught in a parking on 400 NW Englewood Road by Gladstone Police around 12:30 in the morning on Thursday.

Dominguez-Garcia was charged in December of 2021 for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, and her unborn child. He was also charged with hiding her corpse.

Human remains belonging to Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez have been identified, nearly one year after being found in a barn in October 2020 in Chippewa County. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez initially went missing in July of 2020. Her body was discovered inside a suitcase that was located inside a farmhouse in rural Chippewa County, Wisconsin in October 2020.

The Gladstone Police Department has recently implemented a new surveillance camera system called “Flock” to read the license plates of people driving in Gladstone. Flock ran the plate of the vehicle Dominguez-Garcia was driving and notified Gladstone police that the car was stolen.

According to Gladstone PD Cpl Cory Aikmus, the responding officer to the scene caught Dominguez-Garcia using multiple aliases and called in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“They identified him through the use of a mobile fingerprint reader,” Aikmus said. “We’re really proud of our officers’ work, and the diligence that they displayed here.”

Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia was caught by Gladstone police on November 23 after three years on the run from a first-degree murder charge. (Gladstone Police Department)

Rodriguez was last seen working at a restaurant on July 2, 2020. Reportedly, on July 23, 2020, Dominguez-Garcia grabbed her last paycheck. On that same day, a police officer interviewed him in connection to Rodriguez’s disappearance.

Dominguez-Garcia told the officer that his relationship with Rodriguez ended on July 4, 2020, after he discovered she was cheating on him. Although Rodriguez was pregnant at that time, Dominguez-Garcia claimed that Rodriguez had told him the father was a different person.

Also on that same day, July 23, Dominguez-Garcia’s car was captured on surveillance footage in the same place where Rodriguez’s body was ultimately discovered.

A month later, police found his car and there were indications that a decaying body may have been in the trunk of the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gladstone police arrest suspect wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend in 2020

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.