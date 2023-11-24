FIRST WARN: Still eying a chance for snow Saturday with minor travel concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving Day! We ended up in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region in the afternoon. Say goodbye to the slightly warmer air as we have a cold punch overnight that brings lows to the mid-20s, and highs on Friday only in the mid-30s. It will be mostly cloudy, but Friday is dry.

A FIRST WARN remains in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening as we are expecting our first round of wintry weather this season. A rain/snow mix moves in from the west as we approach the heart of the afternoon. Temperatures will be just above freezing in the afternoon, allowing for that rain/snow mix. As those temperatures drop through the evening, our precipitation will likely transition over to mainly wet snow. Because of the rather warm ground initially, I do expect quite a bit of melting early on. There will be a period where some of the snow actually sticks, especially on grassy surfaces.

I think our totals look to stay on the minor side as of now, in the dusting-2″ range. Higher totals could be found on the Kansas side, especially the farther west you go from the Kansas/Missouri state line. Lower totals to the southeast of KC, where they are expecting more rain. Travel through Kansas could be tricky on Saturday, please keep this in mind if you are going to the Iowa State vs. K-State game in Manhattan. I am a bit concerned about your drive home.

Locally, we could have some travel hiccups late Saturday into early Sunday morning before this system quickly moves to the east. We stay chilly for the next few days, with mid-40s working back in through the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.