Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN: Still eying a chance for snow Saturday with minor travel concerns

First Warn 5 Forecast Track for Saturday at 3 p.m.
First Warn 5 Forecast Track for Saturday at 3 p.m.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving Day! We ended up in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region in the afternoon. Say goodbye to the slightly warmer air as we have a cold punch overnight that brings lows to the mid-20s, and highs on Friday only in the mid-30s. It will be mostly cloudy, but Friday is dry.

A FIRST WARN remains in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening as we are expecting our first round of wintry weather this season. A rain/snow mix moves in from the west as we approach the heart of the afternoon. Temperatures will be just above freezing in the afternoon, allowing for that rain/snow mix. As those temperatures drop through the evening, our precipitation will likely transition over to mainly wet snow. Because of the rather warm ground initially, I do expect quite a bit of melting early on. There will be a period where some of the snow actually sticks, especially on grassy surfaces.

I think our totals look to stay on the minor side as of now, in the dusting-2″ range.  Higher totals could be found on the Kansas side, especially the farther west you go from the Kansas/Missouri state line. Lower totals to the southeast of KC, where they are expecting more rain. Travel through Kansas could be tricky on Saturday, please keep this in mind if you are going to the Iowa State vs. K-State game in Manhattan. I am a bit concerned about your drive home.

Locally, we could have some travel hiccups late Saturday into early Sunday morning before this system quickly moves to the east. We stay chilly for the next few days, with mid-40s working back in through the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational

Latest News

Kansas City's Thanksgiving forecast is cool and dry, but there is a chance of snow over the...
FORECAST: Be Thankful now because changes are coming
FORECAST: First Warn in place for potential wintry mix Saturday evening
A First Warn is in place for Saturday night.
FORECAST: First Warn in place for potential wintry mix Saturday evening
Plaza Lighting Weather
FORECAST: Temperatures steady for holiday travel, highs in the low 50s