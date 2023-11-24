FIRST WARN: Snow forecasted for Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Friday! We have a first warn in place from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

A storm system will move through bringing rain, wintry mix, and snow.

Right now, the timing of this system will start to impact the area Saturday evening as early as 4pm. Temperatures will be on the border of freezing and above, and this is a very fast-moving system so do not expect a lot of accumulation, the best we could see between a trace of snow to 2 inches.

Areas south and east of the metro have the most uncertainties with the precipitation types as the temperatures will be a little warmer in this area.

Today will be cloudy, cold, and breezy conditions so if you are shopping make sure to bundle up! Temperatures stay cold through the weekend.

