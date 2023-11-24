‘Christmas tree oh Christmas tree’; Christmas tree farms in Ks & Mo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In today’s modern times, artificial Christmas trees have become a wildly popular choice among consumers. However, there is still quite a large population that prefers a traditional Christmas tree.

Here is a guide on where to get a real tree

Christmas Tree Farms (Kansas)

Beirman’s Christmas Tree Farm Beirman’s will be on specific days up to Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm includes sleigh rides for $2.50 per person, Christmas picture cut-outs and Christmas egg hunts. The farm will close early this season if trees have run out.

Midland Holiday Pines This Shawnee, Kansas tree farm is family owned and sits on 7 acres of land with trees as tall as 21 feet. This location welcomes photo opportunities such as family photo shoots, engagements and weddings. Appointments must be made in advance and are not permitted on the weekends.

HessAcres HessAcres is a choose and cut tree farm with several varieties of Scotch Pine, located in Lenexa, Kansas. According to their Nov. 5 Facebook post, the farm will open on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. HessAcres will also open the following weekend with the same hours.

Wilderson Tree Farm Wilderson Tree Farm opened on Black Friday and will continue to open on the weekends until Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, for those wanting to visit the tree farm located in Basehor, Kansas, if you’re coming from the east, the normal route is not available this season due to construction.

Due to a temporary road construction project at the intersection of K-7 Highway and Parallel Road the normal route to our tree farm is not available this season to folks traveling from the east. Customers coming from the east will need to take the following detour: From I-435 take State Avenue west. Then go 7.5 miles west on State Avenue and then turn right (north) on 155th Street. Go north 1 mile on 155th Street. Next turn right (east) on Parallel Road. Proceed east on Parallel Road for 1 mile and you will arrive at our farm (14820 Parallel Road).

Christmas Tree Farms (Missouri)

Fort Osage Christmas Trees The Luke family will host their 21st Christmas tree season and it has already kicked off with a cheerful bang. Mr. & Mrs. Claus made a visit to the Independence location in mid November, however, Christmas’ first couple will make another visit on Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy’s County Farm Located in Greenwood, Missouri, this farm is open and even offers a $5 recycle option. The site advises that recycled Christmas trees can be turned into mulch or used for erosion control.

Christmas Ranch Tree Farm You might recognize this farm as it was used as a filming location in a 2020 Lifetime movie. This Excelsior tree farm has been selling trees for 33 years, and excited to have customers return. Hot cocoa, hot apple cider and fresh baked cookies are available at the barn.

Fulk Farms This Platte County, Missouri farm is open Tuesday through Sunday, hours vary. Through the weekday, Fulk Farm is open from noon to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Pumpkin and Pines The Pumpkin and Pines tree farm offers a hayride on a tractor pulled wagon, shake the tree to ensure it’s clean, bale it and attach it to your car, all for free. Hayrides are only available on the weekend. This tree farm is open seven days a week.

Christmas Tree Hill Juanita and her late husband John Peaslee ran this tree farm for well over 20 years, however this will be the 90-year-old’s last season running this farm. This tree farm does offer self service and instructions will be left in the barn with twin and saws.

