Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs’ Andy Reid gives injury update ahead of rivalry game against Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be down at least two players as they head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Head coach Andy Reid said Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman will not play in Sunday’s division matchup. McKinnon is suffering from a strained groin. Hardman is nursing a sprained right thumb.

Reid did say Friday “there’s a chance” wide receiver Richie James will play in the game. If James does play Sunday it will be his first game since suffering a knee injury during Week 2 of the NFL season.

The Chiefs hope to return to a winning game plan during the trip to Allegiant Stadium after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Kelce in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Monday Night Football.

ALSO READ: Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice because of knee injury

Kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

Kenneth W. Puckett, of Buckner, is charged with arson and making a terror threat after he...
Missouri man charged with arson, threating to burn Buckner Police Department
WebXtra: Customers line up early at Academy in Tyler for Black Friday savings
Black Friday shopping changed, but remains tradition for many
Black Friday shopping is tradition for many.
Black Friday shopping
Stefan A. Dixon is accused of firing 7 rounds at a Leawood detective on Nov. 20, 2023. Photo...
Kansas City man accused of shooting at detective 7 times