Chiefs’ Andy Reid gives injury update ahead of rivalry game against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be down at least two players as they head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Head coach Andy Reid said Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman will not play in Sunday’s division matchup. McKinnon is suffering from a strained groin. Hardman is nursing a sprained right thumb.

Reid did say Friday “there’s a chance” wide receiver Richie James will play in the game. If James does play Sunday it will be his first game since suffering a knee injury during Week 2 of the NFL season.

The Chiefs hope to return to a winning game plan during the trip to Allegiant Stadium after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Kelce in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

