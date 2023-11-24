Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Black Friday shopping changed, but remains tradition for many

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Black Friday most shoppers don’t have to camp out like they used to. But despite the line shopping trend, hundreds of shoppers at Oak Park Mall waited outside to get inside.

“It used to be clawing and scratching, but it’s not like that anymore,” Stacy Plum said.

Plum was one of several shoppers who walked through Academy Sports doors right when the store opened at 5 a.m.

“Our list changes every year, I don’t think we’ve ever been to Academy on Black Friday but hey, we’re here,” Plum said.

ALSO READ: Your guide to upcoming CBS holiday programming

Other shoppers said shopping online is convenient, but the best deals can still be found in stores.

“Absolutely you can definitely find some good deals,” Brenda Thomas said. “If you’re not here right when the door opens you’re going to miss some of them.”

Thomas said her family used to stand in lines, but normally don’t have to do that anymore. Even though the Black Friday experience has changed, she said the holiday tradition will never go away.

“You get your coffee and you just are ready to go,” Thomas said. “Everybody’s excited to go shopping and it brings us all together.”

ALSO READ: SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday

Estimates show more than 180 million people are expected to shop over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

Black Friday shopping is tradition for many.
Black Friday shopping
Stefan A. Dixon is accused of firing 7 rounds at a Leawood detective on Nov. 20, 2023. Photo...
Kansas City man accused of shooting at detective 7 times
FIRST WARN: Snow expected in Kansas City
First Warn: Thanksgiving weekend snow forecasted
Generic KCFD Kansas City Fire Department
Kansas City house fire displaces 5 people on Thanksgiving