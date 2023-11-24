Black Friday shopping changed, but remains tradition for many

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Black Friday most shoppers don’t have to camp out like they used to. But despite the line shopping trend, hundreds of shoppers at Oak Park Mall waited outside to get inside.

“It used to be clawing and scratching, but it’s not like that anymore,” Stacy Plum said.

Plum was one of several shoppers who walked through Academy Sports doors right when the store opened at 5 a.m.

“Our list changes every year, I don’t think we’ve ever been to Academy on Black Friday but hey, we’re here,” Plum said.

Other shoppers said shopping online is convenient, but the best deals can still be found in stores.

“Absolutely you can definitely find some good deals,” Brenda Thomas said. “If you’re not here right when the door opens you’re going to miss some of them.”

Thomas said her family used to stand in lines, but normally don’t have to do that anymore. Even though the Black Friday experience has changed, she said the holiday tradition will never go away.

“You get your coffee and you just are ready to go,” Thomas said. “Everybody’s excited to go shopping and it brings us all together.”

Estimates show more than 180 million people are expected to shop over the holiday weekend.

