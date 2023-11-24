94th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony brings locals, visitors together to celebrate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For some, this year’s Plaza Lighting Ceremony was the continuation of a time-worn tradition. For some, it was the start of a new tradition. For others, it was a one-time stop on a visit. All had different reasons to be thankful.

Vanessa Zigmond has lived in Kansas City all her life but had never been to the Plaza Lighting until this year. Her husband, Mark Zigmond, suggested it. They got married a year and a half ago.

“We had to do it, like married,” Vanessa said. “We had to do it together. For the first time.”

“Just want to experience the whole thing,” Mark said. “Seen it on TV. This is our time.”

Vanessa wiped tears from her eyes when she heard that phrase: “Our time.”

“It’s emotional, just thinking about it. Because we finally made it. And it’s beautiful.”

You always hear people say they’re thankful for family and friends and their health, but some years it’s bigger than others.

“A brother finishing lymphoma treatment and being cleared,” said Denise Mersmann when asked what makes this year extra special.

Jeremiah Patterson was visiting from Houston. He and his family will be attending the Mariah Carey Christmas concert Friday. They stumbled upon the lighting ceremony.

“I’m thankful to still be here,” he said. “My brother passed away last year, so, you know, it almost goes to show you that life is sacred. So, it’s good to appreciate all the things.”

Jaina Brown stood by herself nearby. She beamed with an irrepressible smile, watching everyone around her.

“It’s been an up and down year. I’m on my feet and standing and employed,” she said, pointing out the little things that can be big. “The holidays are what you make them. So, you find the spirit where you find it. And this is fun.”

The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. through mid-January.

