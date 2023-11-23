Aging & Style
Suspect in custody after Overland Park shooting involving juveniles

FILE: Overland Park Police say two juvenile males were involved in a shooting Wednesday...
FILE: Overland Park Police say two juvenile males were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting involving two juveniles left one in custody and another injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of the 8100 block of Perry Street at approximately 3:44 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

There, police found a juvenile male who was shot and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the victim was threatened with a gun by another juvenile male, and was then shot by the suspect.

Overland Park Police said the suspect was identified, located, and taken into custody without incident.

Both children involved were under the age of 15, Overland Park Police told KCTV5.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the OPPD at 913-895-6300.

60 years to the day of the JFK Assassination.
