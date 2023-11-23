SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new popup store may be enough to entice Sporting KC fans to get out and shop on Black Friday.

SportingStudio opens for the first time in Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

SportingStudio will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Nov. 24. The store will remain open through February. The club also has the following special events scheduled inside the store:

Black Friday Weekend: November 24-26, 2023

MLS Cup 10-Year Anniversary: December 7, 2023

Friends & Family Weekend: December 9-10, 2023

Daily promotions: December 11-24, 2023

Locker Room Sale: December 16, 2023

Warehouse Sale: January 2024

Jersey Launch: February 2024

Sporting KC says the new store will feature items fans will not be able to find anywhere else.

SportingStudio is located at 1380 Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s just two blocks from No Other Pub, a favorite hangout for Cauldron members.

