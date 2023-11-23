Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday

Sporting Studio opens Friday in the Power and Light District. It will be on every Sporting KC fan's holiday list this year.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new popup store may be enough to entice Sporting KC fans to get out and shop on Black Friday.

SportingStudio opens for the first time in Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

SportingStudio will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Nov. 24. The store will remain open through February. The club also has the following special events scheduled inside the store:

  • Black Friday Weekend: November 24-26, 2023
  • MLS Cup 10-Year Anniversary: December 7, 2023
  • Friends & Family Weekend: December 9-10, 2023
  • Daily promotions: December 11-24, 2023
  • Locker Room Sale: December 16, 2023
  • Warehouse Sale: January 2024
  • Jersey Launch: February 2024

Sporting KC says the new store will feature items fans will not be able to find anywhere else.

SportingStudio is located at 1380 Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s just two blocks from No Other Pub, a favorite hangout for Cauldron members.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field

Latest News

The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Customers have one last chance at Thanksgiving necessities
The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Businesses that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving
Sporting Studio opens Friday in the Power and Light District. It will be on every Sporting KC...
Sporting Studio opens Friday
First Warn Weather Thanksgiving Forecast