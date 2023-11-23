SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new popup store may be enough to entice Sporting KC fans to get out and shop on Black Friday.
SportingStudio opens for the first time in Kansas City’s Power & Light District.
SportingStudio will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Nov. 24. The store will remain open through February. The club also has the following special events scheduled inside the store:
- Black Friday Weekend: November 24-26, 2023
- MLS Cup 10-Year Anniversary: December 7, 2023
- Friends & Family Weekend: December 9-10, 2023
- Daily promotions: December 11-24, 2023
- Locker Room Sale: December 16, 2023
- Warehouse Sale: January 2024
- Jersey Launch: February 2024
Sporting KC says the new store will feature items fans will not be able to find anywhere else.
SportingStudio is located at 1380 Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s just two blocks from No Other Pub, a favorite hangout for Cauldron members.
