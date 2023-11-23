Aging & Style
Single-engine aircraft goes off runway in Gardner, no injuries reported

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials report that nobody was injured when a small plane went off the end of a runway Thursday night.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

As a small, single-engine aircraft was landing, it accidentally went off the end of a runway. No injuries were reported but the airport is temporarily closed to address the issue. It is anticipated to reopen Thursday evening.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

