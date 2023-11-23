Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old KC man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City man.

73-year-old Arthur Snyder went missing from 11945 E. 44th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

KCPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Snyder is a 5-foot-8, 230-pound white man with gray hair and green eyes.

Snyder’s family said he left his home without his medication and his family has not seen or heard from him. His family said he is driving a Gray 2021 Jeep Gladiator with California plates.

