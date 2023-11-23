Aging & Style
Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice because of a knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, celebrates his sack and safety during the...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, celebrates his sack and safety during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. The sack was split with teammate defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the play. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, putting his status in question for when Las Vegas hosts AFC West rival Kansas City on Sunday.

Crosby typically has been listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesdays and hasn’t missed a game this season.

Not having one of the NFL’s top pass rushers would be a significant blow against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ sixth-ranked passing offense. Crosby is tied for fifth with 10 1/2 sacks, the third time in five seasons has reached double figures.

The Raiders are taking Thursday off for Thanksgiving, so the players don’t return to practice until Friday.

Cornerback Amik Robertson (concussion) participated in practice and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) was limited.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

