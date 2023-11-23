No injuries reported in vehicle fire on eastbound I-70

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire involving two vehicles on eastbound I-70 shut down multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday night.

According to KC Scout, the fire incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Two right lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed between Little Blue Parkway and Woods Chapel Road.

The Blue Springs Police Department said no one was injured in the fire.

No information was available yet on what led to fire.

KCTV5 will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.