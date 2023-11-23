Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on eastbound I-70

A fire involving two vehicles on eastbound I-70 closed the right two lanes of traffic just past...
A fire involving two vehicles on eastbound I-70 closed the right two lanes of traffic just past Little Blue Parkway.(Kansas City Scout)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire involving two vehicles on eastbound I-70 shut down multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday night.

According to KC Scout, the fire incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Two right lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed between Little Blue Parkway and Woods Chapel Road.

The Blue Springs Police Department said no one was injured in the fire.

No information was available yet on what led to fire.

KCTV5 will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024

Latest News

Kansas City residents say potholes are causing issues for their cars and their wallets because...
KC potholes causing drivers financial hardships, issues getting reimbursed
KC potholes causing drivers financial hardships, issues getting reimbursed
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City man.
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old KC man
A fire at an Olathe house in the area of S. Harrison Street and E. Grace Street displaced one...
Olathe home suffers significant damage in basement fire