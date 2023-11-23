Lawrence man sentenced to 48 months for aggravated sexual battery of teen, endangering child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 48 months for aggravated sexual battery of a teen and endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21 that Cormick G. Ferrell, 44, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 48 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated sexual battery of a teenager and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Sally D. Pokorny sentenced Ferrell, who pleaded no contest in July 2023. Ferrell had been out on bond since August 2023 until he was taken into custody on Nov. 21. Ferrell received a 36-month sentence for aggravated sexual battery and 6-month sentences for each count of aggravated endangering a child. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Ferrell’s charges stemmed from an incident that occurred between Aug. 21, 2016, and May 31, 2017, when Ferrell resided with the children.

“As a community, we have a responsibility to protect children,” said District Attorney Valdez. “When a child complains of abuse, we must listen.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

