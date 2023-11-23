Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawrence man sentenced to 48 months for aggravated sexual battery of teen, endangering child

Cormick G. Ferrell, 44, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 48 months in the Kansas Department of...
Cormick G. Ferrell, 44, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 48 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated sexual battery of a teenager and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 48 months for aggravated sexual battery of a teen and endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21 that Cormick G. Ferrell, 44, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 48 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated sexual battery of a teenager and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Sally D. Pokorny sentenced Ferrell, who pleaded no contest in July 2023. Ferrell had been out on bond since August 2023 until he was taken into custody on Nov. 21. Ferrell received a 36-month sentence for aggravated sexual battery and 6-month sentences for each count of aggravated endangering a child. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Ferrell’s charges stemmed from an incident that occurred between Aug. 21, 2016, and May 31, 2017, when Ferrell resided with the children.

“As a community, we have a responsibility to protect children,” said District Attorney Valdez. “When a child complains of abuse, we must listen.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

Latest News

The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.
KC Current midfielder heading to Canada National Team Friendlies
Gladstone Police Department
Gladstone police arrest suspect wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend in 2020
The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Customers have one last chance at Thanksgiving necessities
The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Businesses that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving