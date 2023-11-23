Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grocery stores were packed around the metro on Wednesday, as Thanksgiving shoppers made sure they had their pantries stocked ahead of Turkey Day.

KCTV5 caught up with shoppers at Marsh’s Sun Fresh in Westport to find out how they were preparing for the big day.

“You have to put your hard helmet on and have a mission when you come out here,” said shopper Hugh Riley of the packed store. “You have to throw some elbows if you need it.”

“The aisles were occasionally crowded,” said shopper Mel Cole. “I had to wait like 30 seconds once, and oh my gosh it was so long, but no, it was fine.”

Consumers may be saving some money this year, as well. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down 4.5% from a year ago.

“I still was able to get a turkey at like a buck a pound, so fresh turkey, I’m not complaining about that,” said Cole.

If you are a procrastinator and need to pick up some Thanksgiving food items, Marsh’s Sun Fresh is 24-hour. It will also be open on Thanksgiving Day until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.