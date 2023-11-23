Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day

By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grocery stores were packed around the metro on Wednesday, as Thanksgiving shoppers made sure they had their pantries stocked ahead of Turkey Day.

KCTV5 caught up with shoppers at Marsh’s Sun Fresh in Westport to find out how they were preparing for the big day.

“You have to put your hard helmet on and have a mission when you come out here,” said shopper Hugh Riley of the packed store. “You have to throw some elbows if you need it.”

“The aisles were occasionally crowded,” said shopper Mel Cole. “I had to wait like 30 seconds once, and oh my gosh it was so long, but no, it was fine.”

Consumers may be saving some money this year, as well. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down 4.5% from a year ago.

“I still was able to get a turkey at like a buck a pound, so fresh turkey, I’m not complaining about that,” said Cole.

If you are a procrastinator and need to pick up some Thanksgiving food items, Marsh’s Sun Fresh is 24-hour. It will also be open on Thanksgiving Day until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

Latest News

After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day
FILE: Overland Park Police say two juvenile males were involved in a shooting Wednesday...
Suspect in custody after Overland Park shooting involving juveniles