KDOT preparing for post-Thanksgiving round of winter weather

By Branden Stitt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation spent the day Wednesday getting plows attached to trucks and filled with salt. It’s part of the effort to help as many drivers as possible get to where they need to go.

“We’ve put all of our crews on standby,” said KDOT Public Affairs Specialist Tracy Statton. “We’ve also got all of our trucks prepared.”

KDOT crews start early to make sure drivers safely get to where they’re heading.

“That’s what [crews have] been doing all day today is preparing those trucks,” Statton said on Wednesday afternoon. “And that usually happens before a big storm.”

AAA (Triple-A) reports for the Thanksgiving holiday, more than 49 million Americans are expected to be driving on roads across the country.

“This weekend is going to be a little bit different because of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be lots of people out on the roadways,” Statton said.

For the holiday, it’s not the drive to Thanksgiving that drivers need to worry about; it’s the drive home that could be tricky.

“The biggest concerns will, of course, be coming home from Thanksgiving festivities,” Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen said. “And we’re looking at Friday to impact Western Kansas and Colorado, but then we’ve got I-70, Interstate 35, and the Turnpike that likely have some snow-packed and slushy areas on Saturday, especially as we go into the afternoon and early evening.”

Statton advises all drivers to pay attention, put their phones down, and drive sober. Also, remember the ones making holiday travel possible.

“Our crews would much rather be with their friends and families this Thanksgiving holiday, but they’re out there on the roads, helping you out. So be gracious,” Statton said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

