KC potholes causing drivers financial hardships, issues getting reimbursed

By Alex Love
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As you head out to travel this Thanksgiving you might hit a pothole. It happens to everyone and sometimes, a single bump can cause major damage to your car. Some drivers now argue the process of being reimbursed by the city puts them at a disadvantage.

Kansas City’s own pothole tracker says there are currently 311 pothole reports that need to be addressed. One of them earlier this year cost a woman thousands of dollars.

Back in April, Kamisha Webb was driving down 59th Street, when she struck this pothole by the Virginia St. intersection. Immediately she noticed there was damage. 

“The dealership advised me that my axle and bushings needed to be replaced as well as a wheel alignment,” Webb explained. “Also needing to have the dealership replace the steering gear.” 

When the repairs were complete, Kamisha faced a $5630.04 bill. She says none of these were acting up before she hit that pothole. 

“It creates a dire hardship for citizens of the city who pay our tax dollars to make sure things like this don’t happen,” Webb said. Kamisha then became one of the more than 617 people as of Oct. 31st. to file a claim with Kansas City for reimbursement of damages caused by potholes in 2023.

But it was denied because her claim investigator argued by law the city was not given “constructive notice of the dangerous condition in sufficient time prior to the injury.” 

“I asked the investigator Nathaniel what the city considered reasonable time and he did not have an answer and that baffled me,” Webb continued. 

Through Sunshine Records Requests, KCTV found out that as of Oct. 31 only about 21% of all pothole damage claims in Kansas City were approved for compensation. In 2022, just 18.7% of the 828 cases qualified for reimbursements.

In a statement, Kansas City, Missouri leaders told KCTV “In the 2023/24 fiscal year we resurfaced more than 466 lane miles of roadway. If (we) continue this pace within the next ten years all City-controlled roadways in the City of Kansas City should be resurfaced.”

Webb believes this puts applicants at an unfair disadvantage to ever qualify. “They definitely need to omit the requirements that they have in place because it puts us at a disadvantage to where the city is never going to pay for our repairs,” Webb added.

The stretch of 59th Street where Kamisha had her accident has since been repaved. Anyone who feels their claim was wrongly denied can file an appeal over the phone by calling 816-513-3126 or by email at claims@kcmo.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

